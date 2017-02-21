Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 18 Top 150 rankings, waiver wire

Editor’s Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.

There isn’t much to say about the schedule in Week 18 (Feb. 20-26) of the Fantasy hoops season. Everyone plays at least two times, and no more than three, with only four days’ worth of games after the All-Star break.

So this won’t be a typical weekly preview. Instead, I’m aiming for efficiency, knocking two birds out with one stone by combining the Top 150 and the waiver wire. By the time games pick up again Thursday night, the trade deadline will have passed, and the league-wide picture could look drastically different, rendering much of what is said here irrelevant.

Still, you might be looking to make roster moves before the All-Star break ends, and that isn’t a bad idea. You can stash guys in anticipation of possible trades, allowing you to get in before the rush. Those trades may not happen, but it’s still worth taking a proactive look, just in case. We’ll also look at a few recent hot performers who can help you down the stretch.

Let’s start with the most obvious trade candidate in the NBA:

Jahlil Okafor

. The

Philadelphia 76ers

essentially held Okafor out for two games while trying to trade him, only to shrug their shoulders and begrudgingly bring him back for the last game before the break. He proved yet again that he isn’t the kind of player who can provide much Fantasy appeal in a limited role, scoring just four points with four rebounds in 17 minutes, so Okafor really needs a trade to even be worth a roster spot. There’s a 50-50 chance you’ll be dropping him at 3:01 p.m. next Thursday, because he won’t be worth owning if the 76ers can’t find a trade.

Still, this is a recent No. 3 overall pick who can put up strong scoring numbers in a hurry if he lands in the right spot. You’d like more rebounding or blocks from a big man, but you can’t be choosy about what you get on the waiver wire. He could be a starting-caliber center in the right situation, and until the deadline passes, is worth stashing.

Another guy who may find himself in a great position after the deadline,

Ish Smith

isn’t actually all that likely to move on from Detroit this week. He has fit in beautifully with the

Detroit Pistons

, so much so that reports surfaced Friday indicating the Pistons might be willing to move

Reggie Jackson

in a pure salary dump. That would be great news for Smith, who has averaged 10.6 points and 4.0 assists per game in just 21.6 minutes over the past five.

Smith didn’t light the world on fire as a starter earlier in the season, but he was a worthy starter for Fantasy, averaging 10.8 points and 6.4 assists per game in his 21 starts. The upshot here is, as the season progresses, Smith might even continue to cut into Jackson’s minutes even if they can’t find a trade, making him a useful Fantasy reserve even in the worst-case scenario.

It took

Kyle Korver

some time to find himself in the Cavs’ offense, but the absence of

Kevin Love

should be a boon to his Fantasy value. Korver scored 28 points on eight 3-pointers in the Cavs’ first two games without Love, pushing his scoring average in the month of February to 15.4 in 27.1 minutes per game.

Korver is one of the best shooters in NBA history, so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that he is thriving next to

LeBron James

. The Cavs will need his shooting, so expect at least two 3-pointers per game from him as long as Love is out, making him a worthwhile option in Roto formats moving forward.

Everyone expects the

Boston Celtics

to make a big trade at some point, except, of course, Danny Ainge, who seems content to roll with the team he has and head into the offseason with the likely No. 1 draft pick. A trade would dramatically alter the team’s rotations and fortunes, but if we are to take Ainge at his word, things aren’t likely to change anytime soon. That is great news for

Kelly Olynyk

, who heads into the All-Star break hot.

Olynyk has upped his usage rate to 21.9 percent in the month of February, and has put up 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 23.8 minutes. It’d be nice to see him get up closer to 30, but even in his role, he is proving he can be efficient enough to be Fantasy relevant. If the Celtics stick with the status quo, Olynyk should continue to have value in a Celtics’ offense that continues to spread the ball around.

The Brothers Hernangomez have had a great few weeks, breaking out in big ways in New York and Denver, but we’ll focus on the elder sibing,

Willy Hernangomez

. He still has a somewhat inconsistent role — he played just eight minutes in a recent game — but it continues to be hard to justify not throwing him out there for extended stretches. Hernangomez has averaged 25.0 minutes per game in the month of February, including 30-plus in two starts in the final two games before the break. For the month, he is averaging 11.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 combined blocks and steals per game, solid starting numbers in any Fantasy format. The

New York Knicks

may look to get

Joakim Noah

involved back in the rotation after the break, but with Hernangomez and Kyle O’Quinn both outplaying him, they may not be in a rush.

Five who could break out in second half



Caris LeVert

hasn’t quite taken off the way I hoped he would, but no team is more likely to hand the reins over to the young guys in the second half than Brooklyn. He has the most talent of their group of young players, and could step into the starting lineup soon.

Dante Exum

has started to find himself, still putting up mediocre per-game numbers, but sporting a 57.8 True Shooting percentage in February. Utah is deep, and

Rodney Hood

should be back before long, but if you want to bet on an elite talent, he’s not a bad one to try.

Mario Hezonja

has been a major disappointment since being made the No. 5 pick in 2015. We’ll see what happens to his role when

Terrence Ross

is able to play, but Hezonja could be in line for big minutes as the

Orlando Magic

head toward another trip to the lottery. They need to figure out what they have in him at some point.

Golden State Warriors

last week, scoring 27 points on six 3-pointers. He followed that up with three points on 1-6 shooting in the next game, so he still has a ways to go. Still, he could be the power forward of the future next to

Nikola Jokic

, and the

Denver Nuggets

may give him a shot here.

Marquese Chriss

remains very much a work in progress having scored in double figures just once in his past six games before the break. He scored 27 in the previous game. The flashes are there, and the

Phoenix Suns

are going nowhere, so he could be a garbage time All-Star this season.

3 games: LAC, CHA, DEN, NOR

2 games: POR, BKN, MIL, WAS, CHI, ATL, CLE, GSW, IND, PHI, PHO, SAS, DET, SAC, BOS, MIN, NYK, DAL, MEM, TOR, LAL, UTA, HOU, MIA, ORL, OKC