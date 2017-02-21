Arsenal and Manchester United fans beg their clubs to sign Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe certainly looks to be living up to his reputation as one of the biggest prospects in European football.

The 18-year-old Monaco wonderkid has risen to prominence this season following a series of wonderful displays in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and he wowed the watching audience once again on Tuesday evening.

The attacker started ASM’s 5-3 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and was seriously impressive throughout, troubling the Citizens’ defence time and time again with his speed and skill on the ball.

He scored the third goal of the game, which gave Monaco the lead for the first time, and was unlucky not to add to his tally a few times more.

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with Mbappe since his rise to prominence, and fans took to social media to react to his performance – with many urging their clubs to sign the wonderkid.