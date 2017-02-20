Mark Clattenburg WILL referee more Premier League games, starting with West Brom against Bournemouth

Mark Clattenburg is to continue refereeing in the Premier League this season.

It was announced last week that the 41-year-old is leaving English football to take up a role with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Clattenburg had initally planned to quit his post right away before making the move to the Middle East, where he is expected to earn a tax-free salary of £500,000-per-year.

But following talks with Mike Riley, the head of Professional Game Match Officials Limited, he has agreed to take charge of least four more top-flight games.

He will now be the man in the middle for West Brom’s clash with Bournemouth at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Clattenburg is considered one of the leading referees in the world, and officiated the Champions League final, FA Cup final and the European Championship final in 2016.

Clattenburg will replace another former Premier League official in Saudi Arabia.

Howard Webb resigned from his position as head of refereeing there earlier this month, and will take up a role with Major League Soccer next month.