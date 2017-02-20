Harrison Equals Career-High, Mover Of The Week

American Ryan Harrison is continuing his charge up the Emirates ATP Rankings – moving up 47 spots since the start of the 2017 season.

The 24-year-old Texas resident, who started the year at No. 90 has today equalled his career-high of No. 43 – first attained on 16 July 2012 – by virtue of lifting his first ATP World Tour trophy at the Memphis Open (d. Nikoloz Basilashvili) on Sunday. Basilashvili moved 14 places to a career-high No. 53 as a result of contesting his second final (also 2016 Kitzbühel). Read Report

Harrison became the first first-time winner in Memphis since Sweden’s Joachim Johansson in 2004 and second first-time winner on the ATP World Tour this season, joining Gilles Muller – the Apia International Sydney titlist. Read Harrison First-Time Winners’ Spotlight

Two weeks ago, Harrison was also named the Top 100 Mover of the Week as a result of capturing his fourth ATP Challenger Tour title in Dallas (d. Taylor Fritz), moving from No. 78 to No. 62 in the Emirates ATP Rankings. Read Update

View Latest Emirates ATP Rankings



France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga picked up the first ATP World Tour 500 tournament title of 2017, representing his first trophy for 18 months (since the Moselle Open in Metz) by beating David Goffin in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam. Tsonga, now up three spots to No. 11 in the Emirates ATP Rankings, is at his highest placing since 29 August 2016 with his 13th ATP World Tour crown. Read Report & Watch Highlights

The 26-year-old Goffin, who was contesting the third ATP World Tour 500 final of his career (also 2014 Basel, 2016 Tokyo), became the first Belgian to break into the Top 10 of the Emirates ATP Rankings by rising one place to No. 10.

Alexandr Dolgopolov recorded his 10th Top 10 victory over No. 5-ranked Kei Nishikori 7-6(4), 6-4 at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires for his first ATP World Tour crown since July 2012 at the Citi Open in Washington D.C. The Ukrainian jumped 16 spots to No. 50 in the Emirates ATP Rankings, his highest position since being No. 37 on 15 August 2016. Read Report

Rotterdam qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert surged 41 spots to rank a career-high No. 68 as a result of beating No. 8-ranked Dominic Thiem en route to the semi-finals (l. to Goffin) in the Netherlands. Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin, a semi-finalist in Memphis (l. to Basilashvili), moved up 25 places to No. 78.