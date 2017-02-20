Ferrari reveals fastest, most powerful car yet

Ferrari has revealed its fastest and most powerful car yet, the 812 Superfast, at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

Building on the F12berlinetta and F12tdf, the car is powered by a new 6.5-litre V12 engine that unleashes 800 cv.

It is meant to be the new benchmark in the mid-front-engined sports car segment, achieving maximum power output at 8,500 rpm.

According to Ferrari, the car’s dual-clutch transmission has specific gear ratios which, combined with shorter up and down-shifting times between gears, sharpen throttle response.

Furtheremore, the vehicle controls feature, for the first time, the Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 system that improves response times.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, the new 812 Superfast boasts sporty lines and proportions reminiscent of the 365 GTB4 of 1969.

The car is being launched in a special new colour, Rosso Settanta, marking the company’s 70th anniversary.

As for the interior of the superfast, it maintains on-board comfort and space that Ferrari’s front-engined V12 berlinettas have always offered. However, the cabin has been given a sportier, more radical look, with new sporty seats, steering wheel and instrument clusters.