2017 NFL free agency: Targets, must-keep players for every AFC team

As the

New England Patriots

gloat about another title, and being the greatest dynasty in the history of the NFL, the rest of the teams in the league can only sit back and wonder what they can do to get there.

That doing starts in a few weeks with the open of free agency, followed by the draft in late April. The work is being done now as teams clear out dead weight on rosters and figure out what players they will try and land in free agency.

You don’t win titles in March and April, but you sure as hell can make it a lot easier to do so.

As a free-agency primer, here’s a look at the where the 16 AFC teams stand heading into the all-important offseason.



Baltimore Ravens



The Skinny: The Ravens were a late-season loss at Pittsburgh away from being in the playoffs. But they still never looked like the team many expected to see in 2016. The defense was a top-10 unit, but the offense had major issues, finishing 17th in the league. They have to be better on that side of the ball.

Biggest free-agent need: They might be wise to look to add a veteran free-agent receiver with

Steve Smith

now retired. They do have

Breshad Perriman

and

Mike Wallace

, but another veteran would help amp up a passing game that needs it.

Free agent they should keep: That’s simple: It’s nose tackle

Brandon Williams

. He is a monster inside in their defense, and the best run-stuffing nose in the league.

Free agent they should target:

Chicago Bears

receiver Alshon Jeffrey. Getting a big, physical receiver would be a nice complement to their offense.



Alshon Jeffery could be just what Joe Flacco needs to get the Ravens back in the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills



The Skinny: Sean McDermott takes over for the fired Rex Ryan and interim coach Anthony Lynn. McDermott was the defensive coordinator in Carolina, so look for his focus to be there. The offense has to find a quarterback, with Tyrod Taylor’s status up in the air. Will the Bills pick up his ballooned salary option? If not, Taylor would likely be a free agent, although he could agree to a lesser deal with the Bills.

Biggest free-agent need: Quarterback. If they don’t bring back Taylor, then what do they do?

Cardale Jones

is a second-year player with a big arm, but can he start? They will have to dive into the free-agent pool to see what they can find.

Free agent they should keep: Corner

Stephon Gilmore

started 2016 on the slow side, but really came on in the second half and had some good games against top-level receivers. You don’t let good corners get away — even if McDermott comes from a system that has in the past.



The Bills can’t let Stephon Gilmore walk out the door.

Free agent they should target:

Carolina Panthers

defensive end

Mario Addison

. He played for McDermott at Carolina and is coming off his best season with 9 ½ sacks. He could help amp up the edge as this team transitions to McDermott’s style of defense.



Cincinnati Bengals



The Skinny: They are coming off their first non-playoff season in six years, but there is still a lot of talent on this roster. Lost in the disappointing season was how well

Andy Dalton

played at quarterback. The defense started slowly but came on in the second half.

Biggest free-agent need: Edge pass rusher.

Carlos Dunlap

is a good player at left end, but the right end needs upgrading.

Michael Johnson

has been a disappointment in his return to the team and offers little in terms of pass rush. They need help there.

Free agent they should keep: Left tackle

Andrew Whitworth

has played his entire career for the Bengals and is still playing at a high level. They should give him a fair contract to keep him as the starter. Their young tackles aren’t ready.

Free agent they should target:

New York Giants

defensive end

Jason Pierre-Paul

. They have to get more pressure on the quarterback and Pierre-Paul would give them a nice 1-2 punch with Dunlap.



Jason Pierre-Paul would give the Bengals two solid bookends.

Cleveland Browns



The Skinny: Hue Jackson’s first season was as expected: Bad. This is a team trying to build to something, so the growing pains were to be expected. The first thing they need to do is fix the quarterback position, which they have to do this year either by trade or the draft.

Biggest free-agent need: Quarterback. But I think they will try and solve it through a trade for

Jimmy Garoppolo

, rather than free agency.

Tyrod Taylor

could also be in play if they opt for the free-agency route and he becomes available.

Free agent they should keep: Receiver

Terrelle Pryor

. He has made a nice transition from quarterback to receiver and played at a high level last season. When you are building, you don’t let good, young players get out the door.



Terrelle Pryor wants to remain with the Browns.

Free agent they should target:

Los Angeles Rams

corner

Trumaine Johnson

. He played on the franchise tag last season for the Rams and would reunite with Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was the Rams coordinator last season.



Denver Broncos



The Skinny: A year after winning the Super Bowl, the Broncos were hurt by inconsistent quarterback play. Now they have to figure out who will be their quarterback this year under first-year coach Vance Joseph. Gary Kubiak retired for health reasons and Joseph comes over after being Miami’s defensive coordinator. There is still a lot of talent on defense.

Biggest free-agent need: Their offensive tackles were terrible last year. They signed two in free agency in

Russell Okung

and

Donald Stephenson

and both were flops. They need to be better there.

Free agent they should keep: They don’t have a must-keep free agent, but nose tackle

Sylvester Williams

might be somebody they would want back at the right price.

Free agent they should target: Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth. He would solidify a line that needs it and he might be open to leaving the Bengals to play for a team this talented.



Andrew Whitworth would fix the Broncos’ trouble spot at left tackle real quick.

Houston Texans



The Skinny: The Texans made the playoffs by winning a bad division, but then after beating the

Oakland Raiders

without

Derek Carr

they got lit up by the Patriots. They have to figure out the quarterback position — and it’s clear it doesn’t look like it’s

Brock Osweiler

. What do they do? Do they make a move to get one? They should, but Osweiler’s deal is a big one to eat.

Biggest free-agent need: Their offensive line wasn’t good in 2016. It has to be better. They spent there to get

Jeff Allen

last year, but he didn’t play to expectations and injuries hurt at center and tackle. This is a unit in need of an upgrade.

Free agent they should keep: That’s an easy one. It has to be corner

A.J. Bouye

. He became one of the better cover corners in the league last season. You can’t let him walk.



The Texans would be stupid to let A.J. Bouye bolt in free agency.

Free agent they should target: Ravens right tackle

Ricky Wagner

. He would bring a physical style to help

Lamar Miller

run the football better.



Indianapolis Colts



The Skinny: Despite a disappointing season, which cost general manager Ryan Grigson his job, coach Chuck Pagano is back in a likely win-or-else season. New general manager Jeff Ballard has a lot of work to do to fix this roster. The defense is a mess. They have to focus on that side of the ball in free agency and in the draft.

Biggest free-agent need: Pass rusher. Do they have one?

Erik Walden

led the team last year, but he’s not considered a dominant edge rusher and he’s a free agent.

Robert Mathis

retired. They have to focus on the edge rushers in a big way in free agency and in the draft.

Free agent they should keep: I would bring back tight end Jack Doyel. He has emerged as player they can’t count on in their passing game.

Free agent they should target:

San Diego Chargers

outside linebacker

Melvin Ingram

. If he isn’t tagged, this is a player who could really amp up their edge rush.



Melvin Ingram would be a huge upgrade in Indy.

Jacksonville Jaguars



The Skinny: There is a new regime after the firing of coach Gus Bradley late last season. Tom Coughlin is now running the personnel with Doug Marrone the coach. It’s an interesting dynamic. This is a team with a lot of young talent on defense, but the offense regressed in a big way last season. The reason was the poor play of quarterback

Blake Bortles

. Is he the guy moving forward or do they make a move?

Biggest free-agent need: Pass rusher. They need to get a veteran in to help the young pass rushers.

Dante Fowler

and

Yannick Ngakoue

both have talent, but they need a veteran hand to help guide them.

Free agent they should keep: They already made the move. They re-signed underrated nose tackle

Abry Jones

to a long-term deal last week.

Free agent they should target: Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. He played for Coughlin with the Giants, so they know each other. He would be a perfect addition to a team that needs pass-rush help.



Kansas City Chiefs



The Skinny: The Chiefs won the AFC West last year, but lost their playoff game at home to the

Pittsburgh Steelers

. That once again set up the cries that they aren’t good enough on offense with

Alex Smith

. Even so, Andy Reid deserves a ton of credit for the way he’s built this team into a perennial playoff contender. Now they just have to find a way to get over the hump.

Biggest free-agent need: They had problems stopping the run last year in large part because their linebacker play wasn’t good enough. They have to get better inside, especially with

Derrick Johnson

coming off a torn Achilles tendon.

Free agent they should keep: Safety

Eric Berry

. If it means putting the franchise tag on him and then giving him a long-term deal, they have to find a way to keep him.



Will Eric Berry get the long-term deal he desires?

Free agent they should target:

Arizona Cardinals

linebacker

Kevin Minter

. He would add some run-thumping ability to their defense.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Skinny: The Chargers will be in a new city with a new coach in Anthony Lynn, but they still have

Philip Rivers

chucking the ball around. That’s the good news. He’s still playing at a high level. The Chargers lost a lot of close games last year, so if they can turn that around it will give them a chance to be a playoff team, although it’s a tough division.

Biggest free-agent need: They could always give Rivers more help, such as a big, physical receiver outside. The Chargers suffered through a lot of injuries last season outside, the biggest being to

Keenan Allen

. Even so, they could use more help.

Free agent they should keep: Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. This is a no-brainer for me. He is a big-time pass rusher and you don’t let them leave.

Free agent they should target: What about a big target like Bears receiver Alshon Jeffrey? Rivers would love that.



Miami Dolphins



The Skinny: First-year coach Adam Gase did a heck of a job in his first season, getting the Dolphins to the playoffs, even after quarterback

Ryan Tannehill

went down with a knee injury. The Dolphins did a lot of good things on offense, but their problems on defense showed up in a big way all season. They have to get better on that side of the ball.

Biggest free-agent need: Linebacker. They badly need a playmaker who can upgrade their unit. That was a season-long problem in 2016. They should sign one or two and draft one or two. That’s how much they need upgrading.

Free agent they should keep: Receiver

Kenny Stills

. If the price is right, they should bring him back. His ability to stretch the defense is something that really helped the Miami offense last season.

Free agent they should target: Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower. You would weaken the Super Bowl champs, but also would be getting a playmaker.



The Dolphins can weaken the Patriots by plucking away Dont’a Hightower.

New England Patriots

The Skinny: And the beat goes on. The Patriots just keep on winning titles. The Bill Belichick-Tom Brady combo won a fifth Super Bowl title together earlier this month, making it the greatest dynasty in NFL history. Brady is coming back for more at the age of 40, and what’s to think the Patriots won’t be in the mix again? They are dominant.

Biggest free-agent need: It might be edge rusher, depending on what they do with their own free agents. Both

Chris Long

and

Jabaal Sheard

are unrestricted free agents. That would leave

Trey Flowers

as the only real edge rusher of note. They need help there.

Free agent they should keep: Linebacker Dont’a Hightower. It would be hard to imagine them not finding a way to keep him. He’s too valuable to the defense.

Free agent they should target: Panthers defensive end Mario Addison. His 10 sacks would fit in nicely on the Patriots front and he won’t cost big money like some of the top-name ends.



Mario Addison

New York Jets



The Skinny: The Jets were a major flop all the way around in 2016. They finished 5-11, had quarterback issues, player dissension and the heat is on coach Todd Bowles as he enters 2017. This is a team still trying to figure out the quarterback situation, which is never good.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

is gone, but who plays? Is that player on the roster? Do they make a move to get

Tony Romo

? Anybody?

Biggest free-agent need: Quarterback. If Tony Romo become a free agent, they have to try and land him. It’s desperation time for the Jets and Bowles.

Free agent they should keep: There isn’t one that they have to keep. That’s the good news. The bad news is the roster.

Free agent they should target: Bills corner Stephon Gilmore. They could weaken a division opponent and upgrade a position badly in need of one.

Oakland Raiders

The Skinny: The Raiders appeared to be a potential Super Bowl team until quarterback Derek Carr went down with a broken leg in Week 16. The Raiders still made the playoffs, but they lost in the wild-card round to the Texans. Even so, this is a team on the rise. That’s why coach Jack Del Rio got a contract extension.

Biggest free-agent need: Their linebacker play needs to be better. They added

Perry Riley

in October off the street and he was their best linebacker. That says something. That unit has to be upgraded.

Free agent they should keep: They don’t have a must-keep player, but maybe bringing back running back

Latavius Murray

makes sense. Then again, you can always find backs.



Latavius Murray is worth keeping, for the right price.

Free agent they should target: Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower. Go try and get the best guy on the market.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Skinny: The Steelers had another successful season, but they fell short of the Super Bowl when they lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. After the season, quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger

hinted at retirement, but nobody thinks that’s truly going to happen. As long as he is around and the defense is improving, the Steelers will be a playoff contender.

Biggest free-agent need: They always seem to be looking for edge-rush help.

Bud Dupree

came on late last season, but they need some help on the other side.

James Harrison

is 38 and can only be a spot player at times. They need another body there, especially with

Jarvis Jones

likely gone in free agency.

Free agent they should keep: It’s running back Le’Veon Bell, and they will keep him with the franchise tag.



Putting the tag on Le’Veon Bell is a no-brainer.

Free agent they should target: The Steelers usually don’t spend on big-ticket items in free agency, but Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram would sure give them a nice pair of bookend rushers.



Tennessee Titans



The Skinny: Mike Mularkey’s exotic-smashmouth football nearly made the Titans a playoff team last season. They ran it well and pushed for the division title. They did lose quarterback

Marcus Mariota

late with a broken leg, so his status is the key for them this offseason.

Biggest free-agent need: They need to get Mariota some weapons outside. There aren’t enough. So they should look to add one or two receivers in the market, maybe even a high-priced one.

Free agent they should keep: Tight end

Anthony Fasano

is 34 and he doesn’t catch many passes, but he’s a big reason why the Titans can run the ball. He is one of the best blocking tight ends in the league.

Free agent they should target:

Washington Redskins

receiver

DeSean Jackson

. They need to get some game-changing speed outside.