NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz includes Pacers looking for help for Paul George

Our NBA trade buzz tracker will keep you updated on all the latest rumors, whispers and reported discussions as the Feb. 23 deadline approaches. Here’s the latest:

Pacers want help for George

The struggling

Indiana Pacers

are looking for help for All-Star

Paul George

, and they’re reportedly willing to give up their first-round pick to do it. According to a report from ESPN, the Pacers are shopping their 2017 first-round draft pick in hopes of landing a talent to place alongside George.

The Pacers made moves in the offseason to bolster the roster for first-year head coach Nate McMillan, but they haven’t exactly panned out. Point guard

Jeff Teague

has shown flashes of brilliance, but lacks consistency. Backup center

Al Jefferson

has been largely a non-factor. Indiana is clearly now in the mode to help build around George and young talent

Myles Turner

, and they’re willing to sacrifice a pick in a loaded draft to do it.

Derrick Rose, trade target

The

New York Knicks

point guard is reportedly on the radar for multiple teams. This comes courtesy of ESPN’s Ian Begley, who acknowledges that Rose has been a poor defender and distributor for New York this season. He has, however, been excellent at driving to the basket.

You can watch Rose highlights and talk yourself into the idea of him helping a team. He’s still quicker than the average guard in transition, and he can contort his body and finish around the basket. He has made some clutch shots and even dunked a few times. When you look at his defense, though, or even just his relative lack of efficiency, it’s hard to see the appeal. It would be surprising if the Knicks could get much in return for Rose, especially with him hitting free agency in July.

The Brow urging Holiday to stay



Anthony Davis

dismissed a rumor about teaming up with

Russell Westbrook

on the

Los Angeles Lakers

, and stated yet again that he wants to remain a member of the

New Orleans Pelicans

. More important, perhaps, is that Davis said he will work to help the Pelicans keep

Jrue Holiday

, who is a few months from the biggest payday of his career.

The future of New Orleans’ roster is very much up in the air, and Holiday’s intentions this summer remain unclear. If the front office believes it might lose him for nothing, then it has a responsibility to move him before the deadline. If he is indeed traded, perhaps Davis just isn’t a Chandler Parsons-level recruiter.

DMC doesn’t intend to run



DeMarcus Cousins

said recently that he plans to sign a contract extension with the

Sacramento Kings

. The franchise could offer him a five-year, $219 million deal using the new designated player exception, and since he is “very happy” and wants his “jersey to be in the rafters in Sacramento,” he is not thinking about sacrificing money to go to a better team.

There are regular rumblings about teams trying to pry Cousins away, and the debate about what kind of player he would be outside of this organization might never end. It appears that, for now at least, the answer to that question is moot.

Okafor somehow still a Sixer



Jahlil Okafor

told SiriusXM NBA radio that he doesn’t know whether he’ll be traded, despite the fact that the

Philadelphia 76ers

held him out of a couple of games because they thought they were close to getting a deal done. Okafor rejoined the Sixers for their game against the

Boston Celtics

on Wednesday, which must have been pretty weird.

It would still be shocking if the big man remained on the roster past the deadline.

Raptors not done?

The

Toronto Raptors

might have already won the deadline by acquiring

Serge Ibaka

at the moment when they most desperately needed help. They could use a bit more wing depth and versatility, though, and president Masai Ujiri told reporters this week, “I still have my phone.”

According to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, the front office intends to hold onto young players

Norman Powell

,

Lucas Nogueira

,

Delon Wright

,

Jakob Poeltl

,

Pascal Siakam

and

Fred VanVleet

— if there is a move to be made, it would likely involve Jared Sullinger’s expiring contract, Toronto’s other 2017 first-round draft pick or even point guard

Cory Joseph

.

Swaggy P doesn’t mind trade talk

Los Angeles Lakers guard

Nick Young

has seen his name mentioned in trade rumors for multiple reasons. Last year, it was because the Lakers reportedly just wanted to be rid of him; this year, it’s because he has played well and isn’t necessarily part of their long-term future. Right now, the rumors aren’t bothering him.

“When they talk about you in trades or being let go, there’s just so much negativity around, that’s bad,” Young said, via Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. “But when you’re doing good, and teams want you, they want to trade for you, that’s good. ‘He’s a valuable trade piece.’ That makes a total difference.”