Birmingham City news: Gianfranco Zola set for talks with club's owners after heavy 4-1 defeat to QPR

Gianfranco Zola said he would seek talks with Birmingham City’s owners, as his reign as manager hit a new low with a 4-1 home defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Under Zola’s control, Birmingham have collected just six points from a possible 36 in the Championship and are slipping deeper and deeper into trouble.

The manager’s position is coming under pressure and former Italy international Zola said: “Obviously I need to have a chat with the owners.

“I really care about this club and I want to help them. As long as they trust me I am willing to try and do my best for everyone at St Andrew’s.

“At the moment I am feeling very low but I take full responsibility. I am probably not giving enough and it is making me upset.

“I have committed myself to the club and I am doing it with a lot of passion. We do not like where we are at the present time.”

Birmingham are owned by Hong Kong businessman Paul Suen Cho Hung.

Zola has struggled since taking over from the sacked Gary Rowett. When he took over they were firmly in play-off contention and now they are struggling in 14th position.

The 50-year-old said: “The result was very painful and probably our worst performance. It was very frustrating and the situation is what football is all about.

“They were superior and we couldn’t cope with the physicality of the opposition. On the other hand we couldn’t produce enough quality to cause them problems.

“In the end we lost badly and I feel sorry for the players as it is hard for them at the present time.”