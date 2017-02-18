WATCH: Chelsea defender David Luiz catches club TV presenter off guard before tackling him to the ground

David Luiz is having a bit too much fun at Chelsea.

The wild haired Brazilian showed off his poolside basketball tricks earlier this week and set his sights on taking down another target at the club’s training ground….a Chelsea TV presenter!

Speaking on camera, the host spoke professionally and calmly as the Blues players walked past in the background.

But Luiz was the one player who was always likely to interrupt the broadcast, catching the presenter off guard and tackling him to the floor.

Check out Luiz’s antics below….