Kyrie Irving says the Earth is undeniably flat: 'This is not even a conspiracy theory'

If you’re one of those people who believe the Earth is round, congratulations. You’re in the majority of the population who thinks so.

But Kyrie Irving can’t relate with that line of thinking.

In a recent podcast appearance with teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson, Frye threw a curveball by asking if his fellow Cavalier brothers believed in whether aliens exist — and Irving one-upped him, asking the group if they believed the Earth is round.

He set himself up for a head-scratching answer to his own question.

“This is not even a conspiracy theory,” Irving said. “The Earth is flat.”

When pressed on a response that, for the record, is flat out wrong, Irving went off the rails and blamed “particular groups” that he did not name which he thinks want to convince us the Earth is, in fact, round.

Said Irving: “It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.

“What I’ve been taught is that the earth is round. But if you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move and the fact that, can you really think of us rotating around the sun and all planets aligned, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what’s going on with these planets?”

Almost in disbelief with his sincere response, Richard Jefferson asked: “How are you going to put the word ‘planets’ in quotations?”

“Because, everything that they send — or that they want to say they’re sending — doesn’t come back,” Irving reasoned. “There is no concrete information except for the information that they’re giving us. They’re particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe. The truth is right there, you just got to go searching for it.”

