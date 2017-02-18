Hall's smashing save leaves Adelaide goalie in strife

Updated



Not many people outside South Australia knew John Hall before Friday night, but the Adelaide United goalkeeper’s crazy-brave save against Newcastle has gained him respect for his complete lack of concern for self-preservation.

Hall, playing for the second game running between the sticks in place of the injured Eugene Galekovic, was caught on the hop by a first-half header from Jets striker Morten Nordstrand.

Hall was off his line and had to scramble frantically backwards to try to keep the header out.

He launched himself at the ball, and tipped it away mid-dive, but the side of his head smashed into the post, knocking him backwards onto the turf.

His save preserved a clean sheet for the Reds, who went on to win the game 1-0 for only their third win of a disappointing season.

But team-mates and fans at Hindmarsh Stadium must have been thinking it likely Hall was either concussed or had broken something.

However the 22-year-old not only got up and carried on, but then downplayed the incident at half-time.

“[My] noggin’s fine, noggin’s fine. I’ll be right for the second half,” he told Fox Sports.

Galekovic is slated to miss at least another two games with a shoulder injury, so United will be hoping Hall manages to stay in one piece while maintaining his impressive commitment to keeping the ball out of the net.

