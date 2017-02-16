Private fitness club Embody to launch in Dubai Lamborghini building

An exclusive members-only fitness club Embody Fitness is due to open its first international facility in Dubai in March this year.

The club, which was established in London in 2013 by co-founders James Miller and Sharare Hau to provide customers with a specialized approach to fitness, will be located in the Lamborghini Building on Sheikh Zayed Road.

It will offer clients services covering personal training and specialist group classes, nutrition and supplementation advice, programming and catering, rehabilitation and sports therapy services as well as therapeutic massage treatments.

Miller and Hau’s inspiration came from their own personal experiences with the fitness industry as they searched for a formula to achieve long term fitness results.

Embody Fitness will offer each client a personal trainer, nutritional adviser and sports therapist who will work in unison to guide and monitor them through their fitness journey.

The team will focus on creating an effective fitness transformation and ensure clients maximise their results in the shortest period of time.

The 10,000 square foot Olympic-standard training facility will feature array of amenities for its members, who will be limited to 250, making it a private and exclusive space for Dubai’s elite fitness fanatics. These will include private parking, a member’s lounge, nutritional café, meal planning, food delivery services, therapy and rehab consultation spaces as well as a private women’s only studio.