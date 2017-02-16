Liverpool news: Reds defender Dejan Lovren closing in on return to training

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is expected to be back in full training next week when his team-mates return from their warm-weather training camp in Spain.

The Croatia international did not make the trip to La Manga on Wednesday, instead remaining on Merseyside to continue treatment on a knee injury which has kept him out of the last two matches.

Midfielder Marko Grujic, who has not featured in a match day squad since the end of November because of a hamstring injury, also stayed behind at the club’s Melwood training ground but he too is expected to step up his training next week.

“That was the decision of the medical department,” manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com, when asked why the likes of Lovren and Grujic were left at home.

“Of course we have here exactly the same possibilities in the medical department and we have fantastic people at home and they can take care of the players, which makes more sense.

“Hopefully, especially Dejan, (they) can come back to training after when we come back on Sunday, that would be great.

“Same for Marko Grujic, who is close but not close enough to make the sessions with us, and it’s not nice for a player when you’re close but you see this.”