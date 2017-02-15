West Ham United news: Slaven Bilic 'makes little boy's life' with brilliant act of kindness

Slaven Bilic has been in the news this week for the wrong reasons, but the Croatian is making positive headlines for an act of kindness towards a young fan.

The West Ham manager has been fined by the FA after admitting a misconduct charge, having lost his temper during the Irons’ 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion last Saturday.

That display of anger contrasted sharply with his behaviour towards young supporter Alf Hill, who encountered Bilic outside the West Ham training ground today.

Hill was waiting for a glimpse of Andy Carroll, when the West Ham boss stopped and informed the youngster and his dad that the striker would be a while.

Bilic promptly offered to take the pair into the training complex, where he introduced them to Carroll.

Take a look at the reaction of Alf’s dad, and other fans, on social media…