French firm plans Abu Dhabi base for Sharia-compliant aircraft finance

French investment and financial services firm Natixis is working on setting up an aircraft investment platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a financial free zone, offering Sharia-compliant financing options, a senior company executive told Arabian Business.

Last month, Euronext Paris-listed company signed a 12-year sale and leaseback for two 2016 vintage Airbus A380 aircraft with Etihad Airways, the UAE official airline, with both aircraft being owned by special purpose companies based in ADGM.

The deal came on the heels of ADGM’s enactment of the Cape Town Convention and Aircraft Protocol 2001 into its insolvency framework, which supports its aim to be an aviation financing and asset management hub in the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa.

Ramki Sundaram, global head of aviation finance, Natixis, said they were holding talks on establishing the new investment platform.

“We are still in discussions on the setting up of the aircraft investment platform, but we hope, once set up, it will provide a unique investment opportunity especially for institutions seeking Shariah compliant investments. It will also attract incremental capital into this sector which will benefit the airlines, particularly those which are based in this region,” he added.

The official did not specify the financial benefits for Etihad under the deal, but said an aircraft taken on operating lease typically provides airline with fleet flexibility, asset value risk mitigation, off balance sheet treatment and potentially higher level of financing.

While the company did not give the exact value of the deal, Sundaram said the value of similar transactions for A380 have been nearly $300 million (AED1.1 billion).

The company claimed it has been a “very active” player in financing aviation sector and aircraft in particular for a number of decades, but did not share details of previous deals, citing “quiet period” ahead of its results.

Sundaram confirmed the company was in talks with other carriers, including regional airlines, to structure similar [Etihad] financing deals.

Saj Ahmad, an analyst with London-based StrategicAero Research, however, was a bit sceptical on Natixis’ plan to be able to draw in more investment and capital.

“Most banks and leasing firms fill their portfolio with other jets like the 777 or 737 which often have better residual values and higher lease rate values versus that compared to the A380,” he added.

Ramki Sundaram, global head of aviation finance, Natixis.