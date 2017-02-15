2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Will Trubisky and Watson measure up at combine?

So much of the attention devoted to the annual NFL Combine is placed on the athletic testing: the bench press, vertical jump and, of course, the 40-yard dash.

Even more important (and basic) to the evaluation process are confirmation of official measurements — heights, weights, hand size, arm length and wingspan. Scouts already have this information for virtually all of the seniors but NCAA rules forbid the NFL from recording data for underclassmen.

The tale of the tape is particularly important at quarterback, where the highest-rated prospects are all underclassmen. Some have speculated that top-rated passer Mitch Trubisky will measure in significantly shorter than his program-listed size — 6-3, 220 pounds.

Hand size could also be a concern for some. Clemson’s Deshaun Watson comes with similar concerns, including a relatively slim frame that invites questions about his ability to hold up to a full season of NFL punishment.

The NFL Combine is scheduled for March 2-5. Among the roughly 300 players testing there are the 64 players listed as my top-rated prospects for the 2017 NFL Draft in the Big Board below:

Players are listed by name, position, school, year, height, weight and 40-yard dash time

1.

Myles Garrett

, DE, Texas A&M, Jr., 6-5, 262, 4.74

Garrett is the most gifted prospect in this class, though his production (33 tackles, including 15.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks) was way down in 2016 in comparison to his first two seasons (53-14-11.5 in 2014 and 59-19.5-12.5 in 2015). An ankle injury robbed Garrett of his trademark explosiveness throughout much of his junior campaign but he offers a Pro Bowl caliber combination of initial quickness, change-of-direction and length, projecting as an immediate difference-maker as a defensive end or stand-up edge rusher.



Garrett is the top prospect available in this year’s draft.

USATSI



2.

Jonathan Allen

, DL,

Alabama Crimson Tide

, Sr., 6-3, 292, 4.85

Whereas Garrett was slowed by injury, Allen maintained his season-long perch as my top-rated senior prospect regardless of position. Capable of creating havoc while lining up inside or out, Allen reminds me a little of

Seattle Seahawks

Pro Bowl lineman

Michael Bennett

, winning with an explosive upfield burst and powerful, coordinated hands.



Jonathan Allen is the best senior prospect in the draft.

USATSI



3.

Leonard Fournette

, RB, LSU, Jr., 6-1, 230, 4.45

Evaluators were unfazed with Fournette’s decision to skip the Fiesta Bowl because of the ankle injury that hampered him in 2016. He was limited to the extent that Fournette finished second on the team in rushing yards (843 yards, eight touchdowns) to sophomore sensation

Derrius Guice

(1,249-14). While Fournette’s 2016 season stalled some momentum, when healthy he has shown the most exciting blend of size, speed and power among running backs since

Adrian Peterson

. The big question facing Fournette at the NFL Combine will be the medical concerns.



NFL Scouts want to know about Leonard Fournette’s ankle.

USATSI



4.

Jamal Adams

, S, LSU, Jr., 6-0, 211, 4.48

It is easy to mistake Adams for former

LSU Tigers

star

Tyrann Mathieu

, given their similar instincts and highly aggressive playing style. Like Mathieu, Adams possesses the agility and speed to handle coverage duties on slot receivers, possesses soft hands for the interception and is a tenacious run defender. Adams’ kamikaze style of play can lead to occasional mistakes but he is always around the ball.



Jamal Adams’ father was a former first-round pick of the Giants.

USATSI



5.

Solomon Thomas

, DL,

Stanford Cardinal

, rSoph., 6-3, 272, 4.85

Thomas was the runaway winner of the Pac-12’s Morris Trophy as the most dominant defensive lineman in 2016 by a vote of the conference’s blockers. He was as impressive on a snap-to-snap basis as any prospect in the country in 2016, demonstrating the initial burst, power and advanced hand usage to earn comparisons to

Los Angeles Rams

star

Aaron Donald

. Also like Donald, however, Thomas lacks prototypical size, making his measurements at the NFL Combine one to note.



Thomas’ stock has skyrocketed into the top five.

USATSI



6.

Dalvin Cook

, RB,

Florida State Seminoles

, Jr., 5-11, 206, 4.46

While Fournette’s blend of size, speed and power are certainly intriguing, one could argue that Cook offers the greater recipe for success in the NFL. He offers terrific instincts as a runner, showing vision, patience and burst attack on the ground. Just as importantly in today’s pass-happy era, Cook possesses soft hands out of the backfield, as well as the toughness and selflessness to block, when necessary. Cook ended his career in style, running for 145 yards and a touchdown and adding another 62 yards as a receiver to help beat

Michigan Wolverines

in the Orange Bowl.



Dalvin Cook could wind up being the best back in the draft.

USATSI



7.

Reuben Foster

, ILB, Alabama, Sr., 6-1, 240, 4.72

Inside linebackers rarely warrant top-10 consideration but Foster is an exceptional talent. Foster might be the most intimidating hitter in all of college football and he possesses the fluidity and speed to cover. He is a more explosive athlete than Alabama’s recent stars at linebacker, showing ridiculous closing speed and an utter disregard for his own safety or that of his opponents. Unfortunately, Foster will not be able to participate in the NFL Combine after undergoing shoulder surgery. His status for Pro Day workouts in Tuscaloosa is uncertain.



Will not working out at the combine hurt Reuben Foster?

USATSI



8.

Mike Williams

, WR,

Clemson Tigers

, rJr., 6-3, 220, 4.50

With all due respect to his quarterback and national title game MVP, Watson, Williams was the most impressive player on the field in Clemson’s win over Alabama. He possesses enough speed to challenge downfield and uses his frame and remarkable body control to haul in contested passes with ease, projecting as a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL.



Mike Williams has all the tools to excel in the NFL.

USATSI



9.

Malik Hooker

, FS,

Ohio State Buckeyes

, rSoph., 6-2, 205, 4.47

Nicknamed “Malik the Freak” because his combination of size and athleticism stands out even among the talented Buckeyes, Hooker exploded onto the scene in 2016, finishing tied for second in the country with seven interceptions while wowing with his instincts and sideline-to-sideline speed. Hooker only has one season as a starter and is prone to over-aggression as an open-field tackler, but scouts are giddy about his upside. Unfortunately, Hooker will miss the combine, undergoing core muscle and labrum (hip) surgeries.



Hooker is going to miss the combine.

USATSI



10.

Mitch Trubisky

, QB,

North Carolina Tar Heels

, rJr., 6-3, 220, 4.74

Though the only 13 starts of his college career came in 2016, Trubisky is my top-rated quarterback in the class. As you’d expect given his limited experience, Trubisky is a work in progress reading defenses and he lacks ideal size. However, he grades very well in many of the areas that I believe to be the greatest indicators of future success at the NFL level, including mobility in and out of the pocket, arm strength and most importantly, accuracy to all levels of the field.



Mitch Trubisky faces questions about his size entering the combine.

USATSI



11.

Zach Cunningham

, LB,

Vanderbilt Commodores

, rJr., 6-3, 230, 4.74

Listed 18th overall on my initial Big Board back in August, Cunningham only reinforced my opinion throughout the regular season that he warrants top-20 consideration. Instinctive, aggressive and athletic, Cunningham offers an exciting and versatile skill set sure to intrigue any creative defensive coordinator in the NFL. Cunningham led the SEC with 125 tackles in 2016 — 22 more than he posted a year ago, when he earned First Team All-SEC honors despite not starting until the fourth game.



Zach Cunningham is a tackling machine in the middle.

USATSI



12.

Marshon Lattimore

, CB, Ohio State, rSoph, 6-0, 195, 4.47

Like his teammate, Hooker, Lattimore broke out in a big way in 2016, recording a team-high 13 passes defensed, including four interceptions after struggling with hamstring injuries over his first two seasons. Lattimore could follow his former teammate Eli Apple’s ascent up draft boards as the process moves forward as scouts pore over his tape and note his quickness, balance and speed in coverage.



Marshon Lattimore burst onto the scene in 2016.

USATSI



13.

Ryan Ramczyk

, OT,

Wisconsin Badgers

, rJr., 6-5, 316, 5.29

The Badgers are well known for producing quality offensive linemen but Ramczyk (pronounced Ram-check) comes with a unique backstory as a transfer from D-III UW-Stony Brook. Possessing uncanny agility and balance for a player of his size, Ramczyk possesses the agility that appeals to zone-blocking schemes and was the most consistent pass protector I saw in 2016, his only at the D-I level. Ramczyk will miss the combine and possible Pro Day workouts after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip.



Ramcyzk could be the top tackle off the board if his health checks out.

USATSI



14.

Derek Barnett

, DE,

Tennessee Volunteers

, Jr, 6-3, 257, 4.76

A more polished defender than even the top-rated Garrett, Barnett has silenced critics (including me) who questioned prior to the season whether he possessed the length and burst to warrant a first round selection. While perhaps lacking in pure explosiveness, Barnett varies his attack, incorporating quickness, power and refined technique to wreak havoc against the run and pass, alike. Those close to the program rave about his work ethic and Barnett’s production speaks for itself. Barnett passed the late Hall of Famer Reggie White as Tennessee’s all-time sack king with his 33rd quarterback takedown in a Music City Bowl win over

Nebraska Cornhuskers

. Barnett’s 33 sacks lead the country over the past three seasons.



Derek Barnett’s production speaks for itself.

USATSI



15.

Jabrill Peppers

, SS/OLB, Michigan, rSoph., 6-0, 208, 4.48

Unfortunately, Peppers made headlines for all of the wrong reasons in the Orange Bowl, with a hamstring injury sidelining him for the game. Despite his absence in this critical matchup, defensive coordinators looking for versatile playmakers will be highly intrigued by Peppers, the latest in a new line of defensive ‘erasers’ capable of lining up at safety, linebacker or cornerback similar in style to recent first-round picks

Deone Bucannon

,

Damarious Randall

and Shaq Thompson. Peppers’ agility and instincts routinely show up with big plays near the line of scrimmage but he was beaten in coverage by

Curtis Samuel

in the showdown with Ohio State.



Jabrill Peppers is a playmaker wherever he lines up.

USATSI



16.

O.J. Howard

, TE, Alabama, Sr., 6-6, 249, 4.57

Despite relative pedestrian numbers at Alabama, Howard entered the week of practice as the top-rated player at the Senior Bowl and certainly lived up to the billing, wowing with his freakish combination of size, speed and soft hands.



O.J. Howard is the best tight end in the draft.

USATSI



17.

Teez Tabor

, CB,

Florida Gators

, Jr., 6-0, 199, 4.52

Tabor’s first name was Jalen, until this summer when he chose a new name that may provide a more accurate description of his game. Tabor teases with an exciting combination of size, fluidity and speed, standing out in coverage and as a gunner on special teams the past two years. He is a more consistent pass defender than his former teammate,

Vernon Hargreaves

, the No. 11 overall selection (Tampa Bay) last year.



Teez Tabor is an aggressive ball hawk.

USATSI



18.

Corey Davis

, WR,

Western Michigan Broncos

, Sr., 6-3, 213, 4.48

With his FBS-record 5,212 career receiving yards (and 51 touchdowns), a prototypical frame and polished route-running there is a lot to like about Davis. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury kept him from competing at the Senior Bowl and he will miss the combine after suffering an ankle injury during postseason workouts that required “minor” surgery.



Davis is dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of the Senior Bowl.

USATSI



19.

Cam Robinson

, OT, Alabama, Jr., 6-5, 327, 5.28

As his monstrous size implies, Robinson can be a road-grader in the running game and his quickness and length can make him very effective in pass protection. He reminds me in many ways of recent early first-round picks

Ereck Flowers

(

New York Giants

, No. 9 overall, 2015) and

D.J. Fluker

(

San Diego Chargers

, No. 11 overall, 2013), each of whom are highly regarded by scouts, though often criticized by the media and fans. Robinson, honored as this year’s Outland Trophy winner, has starred at left tackle for the Tide since earning the job as a true freshman but his NFL future may be on the right side or even inside at guard.



Is Cam Robinson’s NFL future at guard?

USATSI



20.

John Ross

, WR,

Washington Huskies

, rJr., 5-11, 190, 4.35

Ross is a

DeSean Jackson

clone with blinding straight-line speed, agility and versatility as a receiver and returner, scoring 17 touchdowns in 2016. Ross comes with extensive medical questions, including two surgically repaired knees. He will attend the combine, as well as a March 11 Pro Day workout but will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder shortly thereafter.



John Ross enters the combine with injury questions.

USATSI



21.

Marlon Humphrey

, CB, Alabama, rSoph., 6-1, 198, 4.53

Teams prioritizing size and physicality will find a lot to like with Humphrey, the son of former Alabama star and NFL first round pick Bobby Humphrey (Denver, 1989). A former track star, Humphrey is built well for a young player at a solid 6-1, 198 pounds and is an aggressive tackler, including in run support.



Marlon Humphrey’s father was a former first-round pick of the Broncos.

USATSI



22.

Christian McCaffrey

, RB, Stanford, Jr., 6-0, 202, 4.48

Despite Stanford’s struggles, McCaffrey was every bit as dynamic as in past seasons — quietly again leading the Pac-12 in rushing (145.7) and all-purpose yards (211.5). With his easy agility, instant acceleration and soft hands, reminds of another former Pac-12 star,

Reggie Bush

. Like Bush, McCaffrey lacks the bulk to be a true bell-cow back at the next level but his ability as a returner and as a potential slot receiver add to his value.



Christian McCaffrey is an elusive air back.

USATSI



23.

Takkarist McKinley

, OLB/DE,

UCLA Bruins

, Sr., 6-2, 258, 4.58

The NFL loves freaky athletes and they don’t come much more explosive than McKinley, a former track star who has steadily developed into one of the nation’s most fearsome edge rushers. Like Lawson, McKinley possesses the upfield burst and bend to attack off the corner (as his 10 sacks in 11 games this season imply), but he is not “just” a pass rusher, showing the awareness and closing speed to drop into coverage or spy mobile quarterbacks, as well.



Takkarist McKinley possesses elite speed off the edge.

USATSI



24.

Sidney Jones

IV, CB, Washington, Jr., 6-0, 181, 4.49

A big part of the Huskies ascent into the playoffs in 2016 was due to its extraordinary secondary, which will see three members (senior

Kevin King

, junior

Budda Baker

and Jones) drafted this spring. Jones is the most polished of the bunch. A silky-smooth athlete with excellent awareness and composure with the ball in the air, Jones has a shot to be the first cornerback, though some worry about his somewhat slim frame. While Alabama showed its muscle against the Huskies, it is worth noting that the Crimson Tide did not attempt a single pass in Jones’ direction in the Peach Bowl.



Sidney Jones is a smooth operator in the defensive backfield.

USATSI



25.

DeShone Kizer

, QB,

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

, rSoph., 6-4, 230, 4.84

Kizer is the most gifted draft-eligible quarterback prospect in the country with a prototypical blend of build, arm strength and functional athleticism. He possesses the kind of undeniable talent that could lead to a much earlier selection than my ranking but he is far from a surefire franchise quarterback, making head-scratching decisions or simply inaccurate passes in virtually every game this season. Kizer threw for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season for the 4-8 Fighting Irish. Teams will not overlook that Brian Kelly has produced just one NFL quarterback (2010 sixth-round pick

Tony Pike

, Carolina) in 26 seasons as a head coach.



Kizer has frustrated with questionable decisions at times.

USATSI



26.

Taco Charlton

, DE, Michigan, Sr., 6-5, 272, 4.87

Charlton missed out on a huge opportunity by opting not to attend the Senior Bowl but scouts are excited about him, nonetheless. A twitchy athlete with prototypical length, burst and bend off the edge, Charlton registered a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2016 and may just be scratching the surface of his potential.



Wormley (l.) and Charlton made things difficult for Wisconsin.

USATSI



27.

Malik McDowell

, DT,

Michigan State Spartans

, Jr., 6-5, 282, 4.92

Scouts are intrigued by McDowell’s blend of size, strength and athleticism, which has allowed him to play virtually every position along the defensive line over the past three seasons for the Spartans. Unfortunately, for all of his talent McDowell has also shown a troubling tendency to get nicked up, missing snaps in several games in 2016, leading to questions about his durability and grit.



Even double teams don’t consistently stop McDowell.

USATSI



28. David Njokue, TE, Miami, rSoph., 6-4, 240, 4.65

He started just five of 13 games for the Hurricanes in 2016, but Njokue emerged as one of the nation’s most productive tight ends, hauling in 43 passes for 698 yards and eight touchdowns. Njokue will drop an occasional easy pass but his agility and acceleration are top notch for the position and he projects as a legitimate matchup nightmare in the NFL.



David Njokue will be a nightmare for NFL linebackers.

USATSI



29.

Carl Lawson

, OLB/DE,

Auburn Tigers

, rJr., 6-2, 253, 4.67

Finally healthy after missing 19 of 26 games over the 2014-15 seasons with a torn ACL and hip injury, Lawson recorded a career-high nine sacks for the Tigers this over the regular season after flashing opposite

Kansas City Chiefs

first-round pick

Dee Ford

as a freshman. Lawson wins with a fearsome combination of initial burst, core strength and a relentless motor.



Carl Lawson shined at Auburn after getting fully healthy.

USATSI



30.

Haason Reddick

, LB,

Temple Owls

, rSr., 6-1, 237, 4.54

Reddick starred as an undersized edge rusher for the Owls (recording 22.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 2016) but it was the agility and acceleration he showed playing off the ball in Mobile that has his stock skyrocketing as one of the few true three-down linebackers in this class.



Haason Reddick is a freakish talent who projects as an NFL linebacker.

USATSI



31.

Tim Williams

, OLB, Alabama, Sr., 6-3, 252, 4.76

Pass rushers rank second only to passers, themselves, in today’s NFL and Williams might just be the country’s most dynamic threat off the edge. Williams terrorizes opponents off the edge with his snap anticipation, first-step quickness and flexibility to turn the corner but he comes with significant off-field questions that will need to be answered during interviews at the combine.



Tim Williams faces scrutiny for his off-field issues at Alabama.

USATSI



32.

Deshaun Watson

, QB, Clemson, Jr., 6-2, 215, 4.64

There is no denying that Watson was spectacular in guiding Clemson to its first national championship since 1981, accounting for 463 yards and four touchdowns in the big win over the favored Crimson Tide and their vaunted defense. His competitiveness, big-game moxie and dual-threat talents are exciting. Watson starred in a relatively QB-friendly offense that did not ask him to make multiple reads before running and he has shown less-than-ideal accuracy throughout his career, leading the country with 28 interceptions over the past two seasons.



Deshaun Watson’s slight frame could give NFL teams pause.

USATSI



Finishing the Top 64:

33.

Dan Feeney

, OG,

Indiana Hoosiers

, rSr, 6-4, 310, 5.09

34.

DeMarcus Walker

, DT, Florida State, Sr, 6-2, 273, 4.86

35. Tre’Davious White CB, LSU, Sr, 5-11, 192, 4.50

36.

Dion Dawkins

, OG, Temple, Sr, 6-5, 320, 5.27

37.

Charles Harris

, DE,

Missouri Tigers

, rJr, 6-3, 255, 4.74

38.

Dorian Johnson

, OG,

Pittsburgh Panthers

, Sr, 6-5, 300, 5.20

39.

Dede Westbrook

, WR,

Oklahoma Sooners

, Sr, 5-11, 175, 4.39

40.

Garett Bolles

, OT,

Utah Utes

, Jr, 6-5, 296, 4.97

41.

Desmond King

, CB/S,

Iowa Hawkeyes

, Sr, 5-10, 200, 4.53

42.

Chidobe Awuzie

, CB,

Colorado Buffaloes

, Sr, 5-11, 205, 4.56

43.

Jourdan Lewis

, CB, Michigan, Sr, 5-10, 188, 4.43

44.

Marcus Williams

, FS, Utah, Jr, 6-0, 195, 4.56

45.

Taylor Moton

, OT, Western Michigan, 6-5, 330, 5.31

46.

Tarell Basham

, DE,

Ohio Bobcats

, Sr, 6-4, 259, 4.64

47.

Gareon Conley

, CB, Ohio State, rJr, 6-0, 195, 4.50

48.

Quincy Wilson

, CB/S, Florida, Jr, 6-1, 213, 4.54

49.

T.J. Watt

, OLB, Wisconsin, 6-4, 243, 4.79

50.

Forrest Lamp

, OG,

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

, rSr, 6-3, 302, 5.12

51.

Obi Melifonwu

, S,

Connecticut Huskies

, rSr, 6-4, 219, 4.54

52.

Evan Engram

, TE, Mississippi, Jr, 6-3, 227, 4.64

53.

Alvin Kamara

, RB, Tennessee, rJr, 5-10, 215, 4.62

54.

Caleb Brantley

, DT, Florida, rJr, 6-2, 314, 5.23

55.

Cameron Sutton

, CB, Tennessee, Sr, 5-11, 186, 4.50

56.

Fabian Moreau

, CB, UCLA, rSr, 6-0, 205, 4.43

57.

Chris Wormley

, DT, Michigan, rSr, 6-5, 302, 4.92

58. Adoree’ Jackson, CB/WR/RS, Southern Cal, Jr, 5-11, 185, 4.43

59.

Roderick Johnson

, OT, Florida State, Jr, 6-6, 308, 5.10

60.

Cooper Kupp

, WR, Eastern Washington, Sr, 6-1, 198, 4.54

61. Budda Baker, FS, Washington, Jr, 5-10, 192, 4.52

62. Curtis Samuel, RB/WR, Ohio State, Jr, 5-11, 200, 4.52

63.

Cordrea Tankersley

, CB, Clemson, Sr, 6-0, 200, 4.48

64.

Bucky Hodges

, TE/WR,

Virginia Tech Hokies

, rJr, 6-6, 245, 4.75