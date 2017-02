Harry Winks has signed a new and improved deal with Tottenham.

The 21-year-old midfielder has committed his future to the club until 2022.

Winks made his Premier League debut in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool in August and netted his first Spurs goal in the 3-2 win over West Ham in November.

He has become a valued member of Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team squad and has made 25 appearances in total in all competitions this season.