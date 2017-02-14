Tesla launches in the UAE with Model S and Model X

Tesla has launched online sales for its Model S and Model X in the UAE.

Californian company’s chief executive Elon Musk was in Dubai launch the dedicated website for UAE customers, where they can visit the online design studio to customise and order the Tesla vehicle. Prices start from $74,800 (AED 275,000) for Model S and $93,600 (AED 344,000) for Model X.

First orders of Model S (range of up to 632 km) and Model X (up to 565 km of range) vehicles are expected to be delivered in Dubai this summer, the company said.

The UAE website is supported by a pop-up store in The Dubai Mall, Tesla Ranger service (roving technician) and a service centre now under construction near Interchange Two of Sheikh Zayed Road which will open in July.



Tesla Model S

Tesla said the Dubai Mall store will provide an opportunity for customers to learn about the benefits of Tesla ownership. In addition to Dubai, Tesla will open a store and service centre in Abu Dhabi next year.

Tesla has opened two Supercharging locations at The Last Exit in Jebel Ali and in Masdar City, allowing drivers to recharge their vehicles in minutes rather than hours.

By the end of the year, Tesla will open five additional Supercharger locations, enabling long distance travel across every route into and out of the country.

The UAE is already home to a number of Tesla’s Destination chargers, which are available at 26 locations across the UAE, including hotels and shopping malls. Tesla will add more than 50 additional Destination charging locations by the end of the year.



Tesla Model X