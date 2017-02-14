[Opinion] Future-proofing Petroleum Infrastructure

While the price of oil, OPEC deal-or-no-deal with/out Russia, or climate change grab the headlines, here is the story behind the story: what if we couldn’t access however much oil there is left to produce?





Access to petroleum resources is a big issue, when you consider the geographies involved. For example just in CIS above, theodora.com posted 25,500 km. (15,800 mi.) on 23 mapped out of 154 pipelines routes… consider only 15% of the routes that go 2/3 of the way around the globe! The same site posts similar statistics for the North American network: 21,250km (13,000 mi.) in 16 mapped out of 110 pipeline routes referenced next (stats here).

Two distinct yet equally important issues exist here:

Populated areas have tight rules around HCA — High Consequence Areas re: proximity to public facilities — well explained in US DOT/PHMSA regulator fact sheet or in Digital Globe’s infomercial and elsewhere.

In remote and/or insecure areas depicted at top, the sheer amount of terrain to cover makes monitoring and surveillance very difficult — in terms of a) pipeline integrity over decades, b) hostile elements in the lately more variable weather, and c) political insecurity as natural resource assets are secured by local more than multinational entities — insights can be found, for example, in the CSIS article the basis of the map at top.

