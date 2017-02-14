Delbonis, Mayer Fly The Flag In Buenos Aires Wins

In a solid day for the home favourites on Monday, Federico Delbonis and Leonardo Mayer are through to the second round of the Argentina Open. Delbonis squared his FedEx Head2Head series at 1-1 with Frenchman Stephane Robert after a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 result in Buenos Aires, while wild card Mayer – in his first match of the season – prevailed against Portugal’s Gastao Elias 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Delbonis, the World No. 48 in the Emirates ATP Rankings, won his first match of 2017 with the straight-sets result against the 36-year-old. He awaits the winner of either his countryman Horacio Zeballos or Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Former world No. 21 Mayer, whose 2016 season was disrupted by right shoulder problems, needed two hours and 14 minutes to get past Elias. He next meets either fifth-seeded Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas or compatriot Guido Pella.

In final-round qualifying results, Rogerio Dutra Silva, Alessandro Giannessi, Jozef Kovalik and Guido Andreozzi all won through to the main draw.