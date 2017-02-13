Towson player John Davis shot in knee during drive-by shooting

Towson senior John Davis was shot in the knee in a reported drive-by shooting Saturday night as he stood near his home in south Philadelphia among a group of family and friends.

The bullet grazed his right knee, Towson coach Pat Skerry told CBS Sports on Sunday. Another person was shot but also did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

“His long-term health is fine,” Skerry said of Davis. “We don’t know yet on short term, being basketball.”

Davis was in his hometown because Towson played at Drexel earlier Saturday. The Tigers (17-10) won 69-65 as Davis scored 14 points on nine shots and recorded 10 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

Davis has a 9-month-old son, and he was staying in the area because of a scheduled Sunday church-oriented celebration for the child.

The shooting occurred between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Davis was admitted to the hospital, released not long after, and on Sunday morning went to his son’s commemoration. He then returned to the hospital for further check-up.

Skerry was asleep when the call came in from Davis’ mother after midnight. He awoke at 5:30 a.m. to watch game tape, saw the missed call, and soon thereafter he got the news.



John Davis is a senior, a vital player for this year’s Tigers team.

Getty Images



“He has been an unbelievable kid for us,” Skerry said. “When I talked to him, he’s more bummed out about this on whether he can play or not. That’s the type of kid he is. He’ll be able to play again at some point, just don’t know if it will be this season.”

Skerry has tremendous affection for Davis, who he said has been one of the hardest-working and most loyal players he’s ever been around. When Skerry took over Towson in 2011, the team was on academic restrictions from the NCAA and went 1-31.

Davis committed to the program.

Now a senior, the 6-foot-5 tweener forward is averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds. When Towson began 0-4 in league play this season, Davis’ leadership and words to the rest of the team flipped the script. Since then, Towson has gone 9-1. Amid this, Davis hasn’t been able to practice because of a stress reaction in his foot. He’s only available for games, and he’s been vital to the Tigers.

“As tough as they come,” Skerry said.

Towson’s next game is Thursday night at home against Elon.