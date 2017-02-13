Podcast: Danny Kelly's Trans Europe Express – Sunday, February 12

Danny Kelly is joined by Andy Brassell to take a look at all the big football news from the continent.

They discuss Philipp Lahm’s decision to retire at the end of the season – take in action from Spain, France and Turkey, and catch up with South American football expert Tim Vickery.

This week’s European cult hero is the former Galatasaray defender and now Turkey manager Fatih Terim, and there’s also time to preview the return of the Champions League and Europa League.

Listen above, or click here to download the podcast from iTunes.