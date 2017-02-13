Native Title Act facing changes after shock court ruling

Posted



The Federal Government will swiftly move to change the Native Title Act after a landmark court ruling earlier this month.

The Federal Court rejected a $1.3 billion deal between the Western Australian Government and the Noongar people in the state’s south-west.

The ruling overturned a 2010 court decision, casting doubt over existing and future Indigenous Land Use Agreements (ILUAs).

Federal Attorney-General George Brandis said legislation would be introduced to Parliament this week.

“Legislatively to reverse the effect of the full court’s decision, which changed what the previously understanding of the law had been,” Senator Brandis told Sky News.

“To make this matter certain and to remove the commercial uncertainty in particular that was created by the decision of the full Federal Court the week before last.”

ILUAs allow agreement between native title groups and other entities about the use of land and waters, such as for mining or infrastructure building.

The Federal Court decision this month found ILUAs cannot be registered unless signed by all native title claimants who are so-called “named applicants”.

Queensland Resources Council chairman Ian Macfarlane welcomed the Government’s announcement, saying the court’s decision made foreign investors “extremely nervous”.

“I call on all politicians from all sides of politics to raise up above politics and work to solve this problem that has the potential to affect hundreds of mining leases in Queensland and cost thousands of jobs,” he said.

“It’s imperative Canberra works together to solve this matter as soon as possible.”

