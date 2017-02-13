Del Potro Prepares To Start 2017 Season

Juan Martin del Potro is making his way to the U.S. ahead of the start of his 2017 season later this month. The Argentine had been training in Buenos Aires and is headed to Miami to continue practising. He is scheduled to return to tour-level action at the Delray Beach Open, which starts 20 February.

Del Potro won the ATP World Tour 250 event in 2011 and reached the semi-finals there last year. The 6’6” right-hander delayed the start to his 2017 season to get a full pre-season. The 28 year old was unable to train during the 2015-2016 off-season because of rehab on his left wrist.





Del Potro Honoured As 2016 Comeback Player Of The Year

Del Potro, who is still without a coach, started playing tennis again a few weeks ago in Tandil and Buenos Aires. He’s coming off his best and – most importantly – his healthiest season on the ATP World Tour in years.

In October, del Potro won the If Stockholm Open for his first title since January 2014. He jumped 552 spots in the Emirates ATP Rankings to his current position of No. 38. He also was named the Comeback Player Of The Year in the ATP World Tour Awards presented by Moët & Chandon.