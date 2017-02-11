[Press] Drilling permit for well 16/1-27 in production licence 338

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Lundin Norway AS a drilling permit for well 16/1-27, cf. Section 8 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 16/1-27 will be drilled from the Island Innovator drilling facility, at position 58°50’18.11” north and 2°11’56.83” east, in a southwesterly extension of the Edvard Grieg field in the central part of the North Sea.

The drilling programme for well 16/1-17 relates to the drilling of an appraisal well on Edvard Grieg in production licence 338. Lundin Norway AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 65 per cent. The other licensees are OMV (Norge) AS with 20 per cent, and Wintershall Norge AS with 15 per cent.

The area in this licence consists of part of block 16/1. The well will be drilled about 3 kilometres west of the Edvard Grieg platform.

Production licence 338 was awarded on 17 December 2004 (APA 2004). This is the 11th exploration well to be drilled in the licence area and the 8th exploration well on the Edvard Grieg field.

The permit is contingent upon all other permits and consents required by other authorities being granted before drilling activities commence.