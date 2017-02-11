Jurgen Klopp relieved to satisfy angry Liverpool support with win over Tottenham

The Reds secured their first Premier League win of 2017
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp admitted his relief at securing Liverpool’s first win in 2017 after beating Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday evening.
The Reds boss watched his side claim all three points against Mauricio Pochettino’s men to put an end to a five game winless streak in the league.
And Klopp conceded Liverpool supporters were fully entitled to feel frustrated with their slump in form.
“I can really understand why a few people were angry about us because it’s not easy to understand – but we really try,” Klopp told talkSPORT.
“And the reaction today was what we wanted from ourselves – because there was pressure in a game like this – not only because we didn’t perform that well, but because of the situation in the table.
“We want to be where we are now; so that means we needed the points. I’m really happy with this performance, so all good for the moment.”
Liverpool profited from long-ball tactics against Spurs in a clash that reignited the excitement that surrounded Klopp’s side earlier in the season.
Sadio Mane – having missed a month of action due to the African Cup of Nations – caused Ben Davies countless problems as the away side struggled with the pace of the home team’s attacks.
But Klopp was not apologetic for exploiting a glaring weak spot in the Spurs defence.
“The first half was really intense. We caused them the most problems in the first half with direct balls, because it was difficult [for them] to deal with the speed of Roberto [Firmino] and with Sadio [Mane].
“And then we can create the space for Philippe [Coutinho] usually in between and pushing up with Adam [Lallana]. Tottenham is not a team where you can play with ball possession and hope they give you a gap at one moment – they are fantastically organised – so it needed to be an intense game.”