Angola: Ruling Party Ready to Win Elections

Photo: Maka Angola Soldiers display their MPLA membership cards (file photo)

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party has conditions to continue to mobilise the Angolan people across the country to participate in the process and secure its victory in the 2017 polls.

This is contained a note from the Information and Propaganda Department of the party’s Central Committee, reached in Angop on Friday.

The document is related to preparation and holding of the electoral process and its campaign.

The ruling party states that it will continue to do its best to continue making efforts to improve the country’s economic and social situation.

MPLA states that Angolans should be proud of the deeds already achieved and believe in their country, wherever they may be, in order to dignify the Nation, harmonising the individual interests with those of collective.