And also… Blowtorching barber, sleeping on the job in China and Denmark's burning question

Every Friday journalists from euronews’ various language teams choose a selection of stories from Europe and beyond which did not reach the international headlines.

Wonderful tonight: taking Kim Jong Un’s brother to an Eric Clapton gig

Two years ago, Thae Yong Ho, North Korea’s former deputy ambassador in London, received an unexpected phone call from the ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee in Pyongyang telling him to get ready to receive a very important e-mail.

“Please go to the Albert Hall and buy four tickets,” said the cryptic message from a disposable e-mail address designed to throw off Western intelligence agencies.

But the message wasn’t code – Thae found out later he was being asked to take leader Kim Jong Un’s brother to an Eric Clapton concert.

After receiving the e-mail, Thae said he searched online for upcoming gigs at London’s Royal Albert Hall. One caught his eye: “Eric Clapton’s 70th Birthday Celebration Tour”.

“I realized, ‘Ah! It must be Kim Jong Chol! In North Korea who else would be interested but Kim Jong Chol?’”.

Not much is known about Kim Jong Chol, the elder brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, except his love for the music of British guitarist Eric Clapton.

Burning question: Denmark asks for help over its sun-sensitive travellers

Help a Dane in the sun – that’s the message of a quirky campaign aimed at reducing the risk of skin cancer.

The Danish Cancer Society has launched a string of videos aimed at foreign holiday destinations most popular with Danes: France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Thailand.

The videos, spoken in the language of each country targeted, with English subtitles, urges locals to look out for pale-skinned Danes.

“We Danes love your country, but there is a problem,” Mr Bertelsen says. “The strong sun is harmful to our delicate skin and every day a Dane dies from skin cancer. We know you have a lot on your plate, but we respectfully ask for your support. Help a Dane in the sun.”

Denmark has one of the highest cancer rates in the world.

