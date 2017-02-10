Saudi sovereign fund denies Six Flags stake deal talks

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

In a statement late on Thursday, a spokesperson for the fund also said reports that the PIF had conducted talks with the company about the purchase of a stake were “baseless”.

Quoting unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the PIF was considering taking a stake in Six Flags.

The company said in June last year that Saudi officials had begun talks with Six Flags to build theme parks, as part of the kingdom’s efforts to expand in tourism and diversify the economy.