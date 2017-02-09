Follow all the latest off-court action on MyATP! Download the app for iPhone or Android or visit MyATP.com.

Garanti Koza Sofia Open – Sofia, Bulgaria

Top two seeds Dominic Thiem and David Goffin visited Ancient Serdica archaeological complex for a brief hit in the capital’s Ancient Roman complex. Read More

“It’s a special occasion, a special area,” said Goffin. “I didn’t know it was such a special place here in Sofia. I saw this place and I will try to visit more if I have time this week because I heard it’s a very nice city.”

Home favourite Grigor Dimitrov joined Thiem and Goffin to celebrate at the tournament’s players’ party at the Marinela Hotel.

Defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut, Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski participated in kids’ day activities, while Mikhail Youzhny, Viktor Troicki and Martin Klizan met fans on site for autograph sessions.

Open Sud de France – Montpellier, France

Top two seeds Marin Cilic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga put their handball skills to the test when they met French handball stars Vincent Gerard and Michael Guigou. Gerard and Guigou, who play for the French national team, were fresh off a World Championship win. Read More

Richard Gasquet was among the stars to meet fans and sign autographs.

Ecuador Open – Quito, Ecuador

Ivo Karlovic, Renzo Olivo, Santiago Giraldo and Matthew Ebden toured Quito’s Centro Histórico and learned about the history and the culture of the capital city of Ecuador. Watch

Santiago Gonzalez, David Marrero, Andres Molteni and Guillermo Duran participated in selfie contests with fans on site, while Daniel Gimeno-Traver, Santiago Giraldo, Horacio Zeballos, Nicolas Lapentti and Nicolas Kicker gave fans a treat at autograph sessions.

James Cerretani enjoyed trying out wheelchair tennis at a clinic.