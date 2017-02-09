EXCLUSIVE – Romelu Lukaku WILL sign new Everton deal and will NOT leave in the summer, agent Mino Raiola tells talkSPORT

Everton’s contract talks with on-fire Romelu Lukaku are ongoing, with agent Mino Raiola telling talkSPORT the striker WILL sign a new deal with the Premier League club.

Lukaku’s long-term future at Goodison Park has been the topic of debate in recent months, with a host of top clubs thought to be tracking the Belgium international.

Everton are keen to resolve the uncertainty surrounding their star hitman and tie him down to a new deal, and it appears they are close.

Manager Ronald Koeman recently hailed Lukaku as ‘world class’ after he plundered four goals against Bournemouth – taking his Premier League tally to 16 goals in 23 games this season.

Meanwhile, team-mate Gareth Barry told talkSPORT this week he hopes Lukaku will stay to fire the club to the Champions League.

Former club Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for their former player, who left the Blues for £28million in 2014, but Raiola has said they would be wasting their time with a bid.

The super agent, who boasts the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among his high-profile clients, has insisted Lukaku will NOT leave in the summer and plans to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Speaking to talkSPORT host Jim White from Los Angeles, Raiola said: “There are no problems right now between the player and the club.

“Talks are ongoing. He WILL sign.”