EXCLUSIVE – Romelu Lukaku WILL sign new Everton deal and will NOT leave in the summer, agent Mino Raiola tells talkSPORT

Lukaku is now just one behind Duncan Ferguson (60) as Everton’s all-time Premier League goalscorer

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Everton’s contract talks with on-fire Romelu Lukaku are ongoing, with agent Mino Raiola telling talkSPORT the striker WILL sign a new deal with the Premier League club.

Lukaku’s long-term future at Goodison Park has been the topic of debate in recent months, with a host of top clubs thought to be tracking the Belgium international.

Everton are keen to resolve the uncertainty surrounding their star hitman and tie him down to a new deal, and it appears they are close.

Manager Ronald Koeman recently hailed Lukaku as ‘world class’ after he plundered four goals against Bournemouth – taking his Premier League tally to 16 goals in 23 games this season.

Meanwhile, team-mate Gareth Barry told talkSPORT this week he hopes Lukaku will stay to fire the club to the Champions League.

Former club Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for their former player, who left the Blues for £28million in 2014, but Raiola has said they would be wasting their time with a bid.

The super agent, who boasts the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among his high-profile clients, has insisted Lukaku will NOT leave in the summer and plans to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Speaking to talkSPORT host Jim White from Los Angeles, Raiola said: “There are no problems right now between the player and the club.

“Talks are ongoing. He WILL sign.”



