Twitter is cracking down on abuse, but not enough, say cyber-safety advocates

Updated



Twitter has announced new measures it says will help to improve safety on the social media platform, but cyber-safety advocates are warning of the challenges ahead.

Key points: Twitter announces measures to identify repeat offenders

Changes include a “safe search” tool to collapse, rather than delete, abusive tweets

Cyber safety advocates say changes do not go far enough

In a blog post the company’s vice-president of engineering, Ed Ho, has revealed plans to investigate suspended Twitter users and crack down on abusive tweets.

“We stand for freedom of expression and people being able to see all sides of any topic,” he said.

“That’s put in jeopardy when abuse and harassment stifle and silence those voices.

“We won’t tolerate it and we’re launching new efforts to stop it.”

Plans to identify, block repeat offenders

Among the changes, Twitter plans to identify people who have been permanently suspended to stop them from creating new accounts.

Australia’s e-safety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, previously worked at Twitter and said she welcomed the move.

“You’d be amazed, and frankly shocked, if you saw what people would do when they’re intent on damaging and harassing others.

“There are certain signals that platforms like Twitter can use now to identify repeat offenders,” she said.

“But if you have a really creative offender or predator, they can continue getting SIM card after SIM card and creating new accounts.”

Cyber safety expert Susan McLean was recently briefed on the changes at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, and she acknowledged that problem users could simply change email addresses or computers to create new accounts.

“This is what these new programs are going to be targeting, so they can work out if in fact it is the same person or not,” she said.

“If you are particularly keen to do this, you’re probably going to work your way around it.

“But for most people, the fact that they simply cannot use the platform any longer means that the person on the receiving end of their abuse will be much safer.”

Susan McLean is also a former Victoria Police officer who was appointed to the first role in the force dealing with cyber safety and children.

She said that Twitter was developed without being fully aware of how the platform could eventually be used.

“These platforms are not developed with a worst-case scenario in mind if you like, so I think that certainly they may have been caught unaware as to the volume of abuse that was going through their sites,” she said.

Changes do not go far enough, say advocates

The changes include a “safe search” tool to remove tweets that contain what the company calls “potentially sensitive content”.

Staff will also work to identify potentially abusive or low-quality replies to tweets.

But rather than deleting those replies they will be “collapsed”, which makes them harder to find.

The chief executive of the anti-violence group Our Watch, Mary Barry, said that was not enough.

“Well obviously we’d like to see it go further,” she said.

“All cyber-bullying measures at the moment are welcome, but we really must establish a society based on respect.

“These are all measures, but they’re interim measures.”

The announcement has prompted concern that companies like Twitter are likely to rely too much on automated technology to monitor content.

US-based video game developer and cyber safety advocate Brianna Wu plans to run for Congress on that platform, and told CNN there are some issues in the technology world that still need a human response.

“They say they’re going to use a combination of technical processes with human oversight,” she said.

“I am personally very sceptical about machine language really being able to solve this problem in a repeatable, consistent way.

“What I want to see from Twitter is I want to see them really double down on the number of staff they’re hiring to look at these threats.”

Twitter’s announcement comes after the company’s former CEO, Dick Costolo, expressed his regret that he had not done more to tackle abuse during his time in the role, and the company’s shares closed 1.8 per cent higher on the news.

E-safety commissioner Ms Grant said she hopes it will lead to lasting change.

“The irony is, if you have a network that’s dedicated to freedom of speech, one of the things that can halt or quiet speech is abuse.”

Topics:

law-crime-and-justice,

social-capital,

social-media,

united-states,

australia

First posted

