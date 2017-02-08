Medvedev On The March In Montpellier

Tecnifibre’s Medvedev is playing at a career-high No. 63
Next Gen ATP player Daniil Medvedev marked his Montpellier debut at the Open Sud de France with a 6-2, 7-6(3) triumph over Tobias Kamke on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Russian, who reached a maiden ATP World Tour final at the Aircel Chennai Open last month, prevailed in straight sets to earn a contest with eighth seed Fernando Verdasco. The Spaniard put in an emphatic performance to move past Gregoire Barrere 6-2, 6-1.
Muller Ignites Sofia Title Charge
Great Britain’s Aljaz Bedene defeated another Next Gen ATP player, Borna Coric, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, setting a second-round match-up with another rising star Alexander Zverev. Benoit Paire, 2013 finalist, managed to stifle the threat of 20-year-old Karen Khachanov in a 7-6(4), 6-4 battle. Paire has built on his promising start to 2017 after the Frenchman reached the semi-finals in Chennai.
