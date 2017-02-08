Football Association chairman Greg Clarke to step down if reform plans fail

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has promised to step down should he fail to deliver on demands to increase diversity amongst English football’s governing body.

The current council is dominated by white males, and there have been calls for more women and people of BAME backgrounds to be instated in positions of power.

Clarke has made the pledge just two days before Parliament hosts a debate as to whether the FA, in its current state, is fit for purpose, having been the subject of a vote of no confidence from MPs.

The FA had intended to report to government in April with a plan as to increasing diversity, and chiefs believe they are still on target to do so.

Clarke said: “Delivering real change is my responsibility and I firmly believe this is critical for the future of the game.

“If the government is not supportive of the changes when they are presented in the coming months, I will take personal responsibility for that. I will have failed.

“I will be accountable for that failure and would in due course step down from my role.”