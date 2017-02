Photo: Benny Gool/Oryx Media

press release

Statement from Nkosi Zwelivelile and Nkosikazi Nosekeni Rabia Mandela

“We are excited beyond words today to be celebrating not only our first wedding anniversary but also the fact that we are expecting our first bundle of joy (in transit 😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍).

“Mvezo Komkhulu will once again experience the pitter patter of a young Mandela’s feet. It’s been an amazing year.

“We are truly blessed, and very grateful for all the well wishes received.”