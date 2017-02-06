Sauber F1 driver Wehrlein's neck still a concern after RoC crash

Sauber Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein is undergoing further medical examinations this week following his accident during last month’s Race of Champions.

The German lost control of his Polaris Slingshot when competing against F1 rival Felipe Massa, making contact with the Brazilian’s car, which flipped him over and into a barrier.

Wehrlein emerged seemingly unscathed from the incident but it has emerged he has since undergone a series of medical examinations on his neck with several different doctors.

The diagnoses have been mixed, which sparked the need for further checks, believed to have been instigated at the request of Wehrlein.

Autosport understands there is concern at Sauber with regards the extent of his injuries, as medical tests continue this week.

But it is believed the Swiss outfit feels it is too early to say whether Wehrlein will miss the first pre-season test, which starts on February 27 at Barcelona.

Sauber has yet to make a firm plan as to who would replace Wehrlein at the test, should the 22-year-old be ruled out on medical grounds.

Wehrlein visited Hinwil last week to meet his new team, spending time with engineers and completing his seat fit ahead of the new season.

The Mercedes junior, who made his debut with Manor last year, is set to embark on his second season in F1, alongside Marcus Ericsson.