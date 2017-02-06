Robbie Keane's dream comes true as he joins his boyhood Arabian Gulf League club Al-Ahli Dubai FC?

Robbie Keane has been pictured training with United Arab Emirates side Al-Ahli as he prepares for his next career move – cue jokes about moving to his ‘boyhood club’.

The Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer has developed a reputation down the years for announcing what a dream it is to sign for whichever club it is he’s just joined.

We have it on good authority Keane’s tendency to announce he’s signed for his boyhood club as been somewhat overstated, given that he’s played for 10 different teams, but the internet won’t let that get in the way of a good joke, particularly if he’s on his way to the Arabian Gulf League…