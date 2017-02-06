BCE's Series R Preferred Shares Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of BCE Inc’s Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0325), with shares changing hands as low as $18.75 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRR was trading at a 24.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRR shares, versus BCE: Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc’s Series R Preferred Shares: In Monday trading, BCE Inc’s Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO ) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO ) are up about 0.1%.