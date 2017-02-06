BCE's Series AE Preferred Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of BCE Inc’s Series AE Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRE.TO ) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.675), with shares changing hands as low as $16.80 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRE was trading at a 33.69% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRE shares, versus BCE: Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc’s Series AE Preferred Shares: In Monday trading, BCE Inc’s Series AE Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRE.TO ) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO ) are trading flat.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ”on sale” and crossed into new yield territory »