Albot Sets Up Goffin Meeting In Sofia

Moldovan Radu Albot kicked off main draw play at the 2017 Garanti Koza Sofia Open on Monday with a 7-6(0), 6-2 win against 19-year-old Alexandar Lazarov of Bulgaria. Albot, No. 92 in the Emirates ATP Rankings, converted all four break points against Lazarov, who received a wild card into the main draw.

The 27-year-old Albot will meet second seed David Goffin in the second round. Goffin, No. 11 in the Emirates ATP Rankings, is one of four Top 20 players at the Garanti Koza Sofia Open, along with World No. 8 Dominic Thiem, top Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut.





Dimitrov's Homecoming In Sofia

Bulgarian wild cards were more fortunate in doubles. Dimitar Kuzmanov and Alexandar Lazov battled past Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Andrei Vasilevski of Belarus 6-4, 6-7(9), 10-7.