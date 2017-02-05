Unpicking Turnbull's summer of discontent

Posted



The summer break is usually a time for political leaders to relax, reconnect with their family and maybe make a start on all those books they told you they had read.

But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull returns to Parliament in 2017 having faced a nightmare summer with a political resignation, a cabinet reshuffle and a terse phone call with the leader of the free world.

He finished 2016 with a few wins, passing legislation on reviving the construction industry watchdog.

But the celebrations did not last for long.

Politicians had barely left the capital before the Government was forced to backtrack on reports of a possible carbon price for power companies.

Mr Turnbull ruled out the introduction of a carbon tax or an emissions trading scheme, just 48 hours after his Energy Minister, Josh Frydenberg, told the ABC an emission intensity scheme was being considered.

That was just the start of his worries with the following weeks bringing an expenses scandal, resignation, reshuffle and a public backlash over Centrelink’s debt recovery system.

While some issues have been out of Mr Turnbull’s control — such as US President Donald Trump exiting the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal — others were own goals by his team.

His deputy, Barnaby Joyce, pushed Sydney’s housing affordability problems to a national level by suggesting potential buyers stop looking in Mosman and start searching regional areas, like his own electorate of New England.

The comments came one week before Mr Turnbull — referring to himself as “Mr Harbourside Mansion” — was pressed over his $1.75 million donation to the Coalition’s campaign.

And whenever there was a lull, the Prime Minister’s predecessor would appear to weigh in on both domestic and global politics.

So, what for the year ahead?

The Coalition is facing increasing noise from One Nation as Western Australia and Queensland gear up for state elections, while uncertainty remains over the makeup of the Senate with two crossbench spots still empty.

Until they are filled, the Government still needs eight crossbench votes in the upper house to pass legislation and it is likely some — such as the push for “clean” coal investment and the so-called “job seeker compliance” bill — will result in drawn-out debates.

Then there’s the inevitable political points that will be scored during debate on parliamentary expenses reform and the ongoing question over the country’s debt ceiling — all this while trying to balance an increasingly fraught relationship with the Trump administration and upcoming budget preparation.

Still, the Prime Minister at least appears to remain hopeful.

At the National Press Club last week, Mr Turnbull laid out his priorities for the year ahead and pushed back against suggestions that voters were disillusioned with his party.

“Our greatest days are ahead of us, but we’ve got to believe in ourselves,” Mr Turnbull said.

