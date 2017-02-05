The week in pictures

Stories and photos to remember from the last week of January and first of February 2017.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer kisses the trophy after winning his Men’s singles final match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

REUTERS/Issei Kato

General view of a building of one of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein’s palaces destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

People protest against President Donald Trump’s travel ban in New York City, U.S., February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

On Friday 27th January, the President used an executive order to block citizens and refugees from seven, predominantly-Muslim countries from entering the US for 120 days.

A protestor sits on the ground following scuffles between protestors and Romanian police at a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Romania has seen its biggest protests since the 1989 revolution after the new leftist government pushed through controversial anti-corruption reforms.

Israeli police remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish, south west England, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman carries a bag with a baby while being evacuated by local emergency ministry members in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Earlier this week, monitors reported more than 10,000 explosions in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region in a 24-hour period, the highest number ever recorded. The US has strongly condemned what it calls Russia’s “agreesive actions” in eastern Ukraine.

Workers carry a giant figure of Francois Fillon, a former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, during preparations for the carnival parade in Nice, France, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Giant Panda Yang Yang sniffs at a snowman in her enclosure at Schoenbrunn zoo in Vienna, Austria February 2, 2017.