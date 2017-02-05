Manchester United FC news: Fans believe Jose Mourinho will sell Luke Shaw in the summer

It all looked so positive for Luke Shaw at the start of the season.

He was playing some fantastic football for Manchester United, under the manager who tried to sign him when in charge at Chelsea because he rated the left-back so highly.

Many believed Shaw would develop into one of the best defenders in world football under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho.

But then Watford happened.

The Englishman put in a shocking performance during the 3-1 defeat at Vicarage Road, and was singled out for criticism by Mourinho in the immediate aftermath.

And since then the Portuguese has not held Shaw in high favour.

He has started just ONE Premier League game since that September defeat, and has not been named in a matchday squad since the end of October.

He did look solid in rare showings in the Europa League and both domestic cups, and fans are NOT happy Mourinho continues to overlook him in the league.

In fact, Shaw’s continued outcasting has many believing he will be sold in the summer! talkSPORT have collected some reactions from fans below, after he was not named in the squad for Sunday’s clash against Leicester…