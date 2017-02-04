Weekly Trading Forecast: Markets Consumed by US Politics

DailyFX.com –

The financial markets remain engrossed in the drama of US politics as investors weigh up the still-murky fiscal plans of President Donald Trump.

US Dollar Forecast: FOMC Fails to Re-Fire the Dollar Drive; but the Attention is on Trump

This week saw a heavy inclusion of U.S. drivers, which was somewhat to be expected for a week that had both the FOMC and Non-Farm Payrolls on the calendar.

Japanese Yen Forecast: Japanese Yen Volatility Ahead as the BOJ, Financial Markets Clash

Japanese Yen price action is likely to become increasingly erratic and volatile as financial markets test the Bank of Japan’s resolve to stick with its policy platform

Australian Dollar Forecast: Australian Dollar Might Find Itself Stuck

The Australian Dollar is certainly underpinned, not least by those blockbuster export figures. But where is the impetus for it to push yet higher

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: New Zealand Dollar Resilience Vulnerable to Dovish RBNZ

NZD/USD may consolidate ahead of the RBNZ’s policy meeting as it remains stuck within the narrow range carried over from the end of January, but the pair may continue to threaten the descending channel carried over from the previous year.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Puts BoC Against Traders, Who Will Win?

The climate continues to be ripe for Canadian Dollar appreciation despite Stephen Poloz’s speech that seemed to over-mention the “uncertainty” in the current environment.

Chinese Yuan Forecast: Yuan to Take Clues from the PBOC, Key Data

The offshore Yuan strengthened to 6.7919 against the U.S. Dollar as of 12pm EST on Friday, the strongest level in two weeks.

Gold Forecast: Gold Prices Vulnerable into February Open- Outlook Constructive Above 1200

Gold prices charged higher this week, recovering all the losses sustained in the previous session with the yellow metal rallying 2.3% to trade at 1219 ahead of the New York close on Friday.

