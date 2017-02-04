Juventus and Italy striker Simone Zaza opens up on failed stint at West Ham United

West Ham flop Simone Zaza has lifted the lid on his nightmare spell in east London.

The striker joined the Hammers on loan in the summer from Juventus, but he failed to find the net for them and was sent back to Italy in January.

The 25-year-old, now on loan at Valencia, has explained why his time at West Ham went so badly, with the change of culture and surroundings proving a major stumbling block.

“Once I realised that I needed to leave Juve I decided to try an adventure abroad,” Zaza told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“West Ham was one of the teams that I wanted the most. But quickly I didn’t feel great in so many ways – the environment, culture, training, nutrition.

“I’m not being a victim, I know that plying your trade as a footballer allows you to earn so much. I’m just trying to explain the causes of my failure.

“I knew I’d find some difficulties, but I did not think there could be so many. I do not blame anyone, 99% of it’s my fault because I was not able to adapt.”