Clint Eastwood selling Pebble Beach estate, Hacienda Este Madera (loose translation: Home East Wood)

An overhead view of the home Clint Eastwood is selling in Pebble Beach, with Carmel Bay and the Pebble Beach Golf Links in the distance.

Pebble Beach features the kind of estates that inspire their owners to give them names, some of which even make sense. For instance, Dot Calm, as one of them was called when Silicon Valley money was flooding into the area before the dotcom bubble burst.

Then there is this, Hacienda Este Madera, that is for sale in Pebble Beach, its list price $9.75 million. A loose translation for Hacienda Este Madera is the giveaway: House East Wood.

Yes, it belongs to Clint Eastwood, a long-time resident of the area and chairman of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Eastwood, a co-owner of Pebble Beach Golf Links, bought the 6,922-square foot home on 4.7 acres for nearly $4 million in 1994.

Sotheby’s International Realty, which has the listing, noted that “the large, formal dining room has hosted iconic dinner parties for artists, authors, dignitaries, and musicians from around the world.”

No address was provided, so it is unknown how close it is to Pebble Beach Golf Links other than it’s located “just minutes from the lodge,” Sotheby’s said.

Eastwood, a co-owner of Pebble Beach Golf Links, reportedly has a hilltop mansion in Carmel, at his Tehama Golf Club there.

[__WATCH:

GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS__](http://video.golfdigest.com/)