Saudi Arabia forecast to see deflation as economy slows

Inflation in Saudi Arabia is expected to have turned negative in January, marking a return to deflation for the first time since 2005, according to Jadwa Investment.

Its latest monthly report said inflation continued to show a sharp downward trend in December, arriving at 1.7 percent, its lowest mark in 10 years.

Figures showed that the fall was driven by food and beverage prices which fell 4.3 percent from a year earlier, partly because of the strong US dollar, to which the Saudi riyal is pegged.

Jadwa’s report said consumer spending indicators in Saudi Arabia remained negative, year-on-year, in December while the net monthly change to central bank accounts remained negative in December, falling for the seventh consecutive month.

It added that December growth in bank credit to the private sector fell to its lowest level since March 2010.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its growth outlook for Saudi Arabia on back of lower oil production and capital spending.

In its World Economic Outlook report update, the IMF said gross domestic product (GDP) will expand 0.4 per cent in 2017. It compares with the fund’s October prediction of 2 percent growth in the October 2016 report.

In December 2016, the Saudi government said growth slowed to 1.4 percent in 2016, below the average of 4 percent in the past decade.