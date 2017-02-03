Real Betis players condemn 'public lynching' of team-mate Roman Zozulya

Real Betis’ players have condemned the “public lynching” of team-mate Roman Zozulya after his loan stint at Rayo Vallecano was brought to an abrupt end.

Ukraine international Zozulya joined Spanish second-tier side Rayo on Tuesday but left just hours later after fans protested against his alleged political affiliations.

Zozulya released a statement on Wednesday saying he was “not linked to any paramilitary or neo-Nazi group” and Betis’ players have rallied round the 27-year-old.

A statement on Real Betis’ website, on behalf of all the players, read: “We are here to express our indignation at the episodes that our team-mate Roman Zozulya had to experience in the last hours.

“We have witnessed a public lynching of a footballer whose professional and personal behaviour since his arrival has been faultless.”

Fans of Rayo Vallecano reportedly held up a banner, aimed at Zozulya, saying their town was “not a place for Nazis nor for you. Get out now!”.

Zozulya, who has won 31 caps for Ukraine, admitted in his letter – posted on Vallecano’s official Twitter account – that he had “collaborated with the army to protect my country”.

The letter read: “I have made an important task in Ukraine collaborating with the army to protect my country, in addition to helping children and the most disadvantaged.

“This is a tremendously difficult time faced by Ukraine in war. I know that this work that I have done is fully consistent with the social values advocated by Rayo Vallecano.”

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has already stated that a criminal complaint could be filed if Zozulya’s “working rights have been threatened”.

In quotes published by AS newspaper, Tebas said: “I have held talks with president of Rayo and Betis, and with AFE president Luis Rubiales. We are all going to meet with the player.

“LaLiga’s position is that if this meeting denounces that there has been illegal behaviour, and his fundamental working rights have been threatened, we will file a criminal complaint.”

Zozulya joined Betis from Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the summer and therefore the striker cannot play again this season as he has been registered by three clubs.