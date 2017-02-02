Dubai sovereign fund lists $1bn sukuk on Nasdaq bourse

Nasdaq Dubai, the region’s international stock exchange, on Thursday announced the listing of a $1 billion US dollar sukuk by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the Dubai government’s main investment arm.

Nasdaq said in a statement that the listing reinforces Dubai’s position as the world’s largest venue for sukuk listings by value, raising the total listed in the emirate to $47.21 billion.

It added that it is the third debt listing by ICD on Nasdaq Dubai, following the listing in May 2014 of a $700 million sukuk and a $300 million conventional bond.

Earlier this week, bankers said order books for the 10-year US dollar sukuk offer by ICD, exceeded $1.5 billion.

ICD, which holds stakes in some of the emirate’s top companies, made a net profit of AED10.3 billion ($2.8 billion) for the first half of 2016.

The consolidated financial results for the six-month period which were published in late December, also showed revenues of AED82.5 billion, achieved against a backdrop of lower oil and commodity prices, a strong US dollar and lacklustre global economic growth.

Revenues decreased by 7.8 percent and net profit decreased by 19.4 percent from the year-earlier period.