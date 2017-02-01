Manchester United FC news: Fans think Jose Mourinho is not brave enough to substitute 'untouchable' Paul Pogba or Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United put in one of their worst performances of the season on Wednesday night, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Hull City at Old Trafford.

In a night characterised by poor performances, only one Red Devils star played to his usual capabilities – Michael Carrick controlling play from midfield.

However, manager Jose Mourinho decided to substitute the Englishman at half-time, destroying his team’s structure by bringing him off for Wayne Rooney.

And fans were not happy with the decision, with the extremely ineffective Paul Pogba staying on the pitch when taking the Frenchman off would have made much more sense.

Likewise, there was disbelief that Zlatan Ibrahimovic played the full 90 minutes despite making having but a negative impact upon the match.

Following the game, fans took to social media to react to Mourinho’s decisions – and some fans feel he is scared to substitute the ‘untouchable’ members of his squad…